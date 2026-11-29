Everton star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had mixed feelings at the final whistle as David Moyes' side claimed a 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool.

The Toffees ended a three-game losing streak against their arch rivals as Jeremie Frimpong's first-half own goal cancelled out Dominik Szoboszlai's opener for the visitors.

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Both sides had chances to snatch a win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Dewsbury-Hall once again at the heart of things for Everton, but neither side could find the killer touch to claim all three points.

The former Chelsea man has called on his teammates to take heart from their performance as it shows how far their level has risen in the last 12 months.

"This is one of the biggest games in English football. We were up for it, and it was a bit of a basketball game at times, exciting for the neutral.

"We maybe could've won, but we take the draw. When we're on our game, we can compete with anyone in the Premier League.

"Some of the football we played was good. We're disappointed not to get three points.

"We've gone toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the league. We know we have the squad to do well this year. We need to regroup and go again in a few days."