Moyes could replace Glasner if Palace fail to end winless streak

Profimedia
Crystal Palace are ready to turn to a Premier League veteran if they make a managerial change.

The Premier League club will consider David Moyes as a potential replacement for Oliver Glasner.

While the club’s hierarchy still have faith in Glasner, his job is under threat as they are in the relegation zone.

According to talkSPORT, former West Ham boss Moyes may be the one brought in to steady the ship.

Moyes was let go by the Hammers in the summer for Julen Lopetegui, who has not yet overseen any major improvements.

Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish is also a huge admirer of former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter

