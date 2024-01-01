Palace chiefs make early call on Glasner position

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner maintains the immediate support of his seniors.

The club’s hierarchy believe the coach, hired last season, can get them out of the relegation zone.

Palace lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on Monday night to compound their problems.

Per The Mail, Glasner is contemplating a formation and tactical change for upcoming games.

The beleaguered club take on Tottenham on Sunday, Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, and then Wolves and Fulham in the Premier League before the international break.

If Glasner is to lose his job, that break may be the time when Palace decide to make a change.