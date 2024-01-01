Tribal Football
Most Read
Obi-Martin makes winning Man Utd U18 debut
STUNNER! Simeone eyeing Atletico Madrid exit for...
Senior Man Utd scout watches Napoli star pair at Empoli
Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me

Palace chiefs make early call on Glasner position

Palace chiefs make early call on Glasner position
Palace chiefs make early call on Glasner positionAction Plus
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner maintains the immediate support of his seniors.

The club’s hierarchy believe the coach, hired last season, can get them out of the relegation zone.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Palace lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on Monday night to compound their problems.

Per The Mail, Glasner is contemplating a formation and tactical change for upcoming games.

The beleaguered club take on Tottenham on Sunday, Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, and then Wolves and Fulham in the Premier League before the international break.

If Glasner is to lose his job, that break may be the time when Palace decide to make a change.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGlasner OliverCrystal PalaceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Glasner insists he doesn't worry about Palace job
Palace striker Nketiah: Why I left Arsenal
Walker signs first professional contract with Palace