Glasner insists he doesn't worry about Palace job

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says he doesn't fear for his job after last night's defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The result leaves Palace in 18th place on the Premier League table.

Afterwards, Glasner said: "I am sure that if someone thinks that change is needed, they will say so to me.

"I am always in dialogue with my sports director and the chairman of the board. I never worry about my jobs. I am over 50, everything is fine."

Instead, Glasner is focused on only one thing.

"All I'm thinking about is how I can help the team get that win and get their confidence back. I'm not worried about myself," he added.