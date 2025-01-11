Moyes confirmed as Everton manager; has instant message for Toffees support

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Everton have named David Moyes as new manager.

Moyes returns to Goodison Park for a second spell in charge. Now 61, Moyes has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Toffees.

"I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn't hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club," said Moyes.

"Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team."

Executive Chairman Marc Watts said: “We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton’s history. With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium. We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton.”

