Friedkins turn to Moyes to rescue Everton

Former Everton manager David Moyes is the leading contender to take the job again.

Moyes is seeking a stunning reunion at Goodison Park under the club’s new ownership.

Sean Dyche lost his job earlier on Thursday, with Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman taking charge for the 2-0 win against Peterborough in the FA Cup.

Per The Mirror, Moyes is already having talks with The Friedkin Group about returning.

The Scottish manager left Everton in 2013 when he replaced Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Moyes set for further talks with the owners on Friday, which may lead to a deal being signed.