Tribal Football
Most Read
Kobbie Mainoo's contract demands: Why his camp can't use Chelsea's interest in Man Utd negotiations
Man Utd warn AC Milan of terms to land Rashford
Harrison earns Amorim senior promotion at Man Utd
Garnacho could leave Man Utd to be replaced with Brentford star

Moyes strikes terms with Everton over long-term contract

Paul Vegas
Moyes strikes terms with Everton over long-term contract
Moyes strikes terms with Everton over long-term contractAction Plus
Everton are a step away from announcing David Moyes as new manager.

Moyes met with representatives of the Friedkin Group, Everton's new owners, on Thursday and Friday where terms were reportedly agreed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And rather than arriving as a firefighter, it's suggested Moyes has agreed a deal to 2027.

An announcement is imminent, which will see the former Toffees manager return to lead the club into their new Bramley Moore Dock stadium.

Moyes spent 11 years as Everton manager before leaving for Manchester United in 2013. The Scot now returns to football after leaving West Ham at the end of last season.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueMoyes DavidEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Friedkins turn to Moyes to rescue Everton
Everton confirm they have sacked manager Dyche just hours before FA Cup clash
Everton recall Onyango from loan at Stockport County