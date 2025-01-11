Moyes strikes terms with Everton over long-term contract

Everton are a step away from announcing David Moyes as new manager.

Moyes met with representatives of the Friedkin Group, Everton's new owners, on Thursday and Friday where terms were reportedly agreed.

And rather than arriving as a firefighter, it's suggested Moyes has agreed a deal to 2027.

An announcement is imminent, which will see the former Toffees manager return to lead the club into their new Bramley Moore Dock stadium.

Moyes spent 11 years as Everton manager before leaving for Manchester United in 2013. The Scot now returns to football after leaving West Ham at the end of last season.