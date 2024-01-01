Mourinho seeking to sign Man Utd defender in huge reunion

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is said to be eyeing a reunion with defender Victor Lindelof.

The two worked together at United for several years, with Mourinho signing Lindelof.

Per Turkish outlet Sabah, the Portuguese coach hopes to bring Lindelof to Fenerbahce.

Mourinho has been in charge of the Turkish giants since the start of this season.

Lindelof is in the last year of his contract at United and can move as a free agent in the summer.

He has not been offered a new deal, while the club did attempt to sell him in the summer.