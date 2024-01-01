Man Utd plan to release top defender at end of season

Tribal Football
Manchester United are planning to release Victor Lindelof at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have no desire to offer the Swedish centre half a new contract.

The Manchester Evening News claims that he may even be sold in January if an offer arrives.

Lindelof is not in the plans of coach Erik ten Hag when all his players are fit and available.

He is behind Matthijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, and Jonny Evans in the pecking order.

Evans is also likely to leave when the season ends, as he may retire from the sport.

