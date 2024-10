AC Milan chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic is eyeing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

MilanLive says Lindelöf's contract with United expires at the end of the season and Ibrahimovic is said to be desperate to sign him for Milan.

Ibrahimovic sees his fellow Swede as an ideal Bosman prospect for next year.

However, Milan is expected to have competition from other clubs in the hunt for Lindelof.

The 30-year-old has been with United since 2017.