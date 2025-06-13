Mourinho's Fenerbahce make bid for Man City star Walker with summer move likely

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have reportedly made a bid for Manchester City defender Kyle Walker.

The England international has just one year remaining on his contract at the Etihad and has been left out of Pep Guardiola's squad for the Club World Cup which has led many reports to believe that his time in Manchester is well and truly over.

Now, as per The Sun and the Daily Mail he is wanted by Turkish giants Fenerbahce and more importantly legendary manager Mourinho who clearly thinks he has a lot more to offer despite him turning 36 years old next year. After releasing former QPR and Blackpool defender Bright Osayi-Samuel, Fenerbahce are desperate for a fullback and Walker may be the perfect fit as he comes close to the end of his career.

The fullback has a failed loan move to AC Milan this season, making just 16 disappointing appearances for the Italian giants who opted to not trigger the option to sign him permanently. He made his 96th England appearance during a torrid 3-1 home defeat to Senegal on Tuesday as many Three Lions fans complained that the defender is past him prime.

A switch to Turkey may be exactly what Walker needs as his future is up in the air under Guardiola who is unlikely to use him next season as his side aim for the Premier League title once again. Mourinho sees this and will want to snap him up for a low fee as Fenerbahce start their own title race after finishing second in the league last season behind Galatasaray.