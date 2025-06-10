DONE DEAL: Man City sign goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli from Chelsea

Manchester City have signed English goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli from Chelsea ahead of the Club World Cup.

The 33-year-old will provide back-up to first-choice keeper Ederson and regular deputy Stefan Ortega as he arrives on a contract lasting until 2026. He will be City's second signing of the summer after capturing left-back Rayan Air-Nouri from Wolverhampton Wanderers and replaces veteran keeper Scott Carson who departed the side at the end of his contract.

The English shot stopper spoke to the club website about how he cannot wait to work under manager Pep Guardiola and get started at the side who are just a few days away from the Club World Cup.

“It’s an honour to sign for City,” said Bettinelli.

“I have admired from afar what this Club have achieved since Pep Guardiola arrived and now I am excited to be a part of building on that success.

“I can’t wait to work with Guardiola, Xabi Mancisidor and the excellent goalkeepers already here and see their methods up close.

“Hopefully I can contribute in training, the dressing room and on the pitch as we look to win more silverware over the next year.”

Director of Football Hugo Viana revealed what the former Fulham star will bring to the side in what has been a swift move from the club.

“We’re really pleased that we’ll be adding Marcus to our squad this summer.

“He’s been in the Premier League for a long time and will bolster what is already a strong goalkeeping unit.

“His experience and mentality will hopefully complement our other senior goalkeepers while ensuring he’s always ready to perform when called upon himself.”