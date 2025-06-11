Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Reijnders admits Pep and trophies key influences on Man City choice
Tijjani Reijnders says the chance to work with Pep Guardiola has a big attraction in joining Manchester City.

The Holland midfielder completed his move from AC Milan this morning.

“It’s a great chance for me,” Reijnders said of working under Guardiola

“I’ve followed him since he was coaching Barcelona with Lionel Messi. 

“How he played there and how he brought it here is something that made me really excited to play for Manchester City.”

 

Trophies the target

Reijnders also said of his ambitions: “For sure, to develop myself as a midfielder – to be an even more complete midfielder. 

“Football is about winning prizes, and I hope to win as many prizes as possible here with Manchester City.” 

He continued: “Everybody knows how Manchester City is playing in general with the playing style. 

“Being dominant on the pitch against opponents and playing attacking football. That’s what suits me the best. 

“I’m like a box-to-box midfielder who likes to join the build-up from the back and eventually to feed attackers and create chances. Also trying to score goals by myself sometimes.” 

