Mourinho pushing Fenerbahce to convince Casemiro about move
New Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho is demanding the arrival of Casemiro this summer.

Mourinho is keen to bring the Manchester United midfielder to Turkey having worked with him as Real Madrid coach.

Casemiro is available from United this summer, though his wages are proving an issue for interested clubs.

Sporx says Fener directors are in talks with Casemiro and his agents and are trying everything to convince him about a move to Istanbul.

Mourinho was named coach of Fener earlier this month.

