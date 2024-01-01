Slot facing key sale decisions at Liverpool

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has a decision to make regarding the makeup of his squad.

The Dutch coach has come in to replace Jurgen Klopp for the 2024/2025 season and beyond.

Slot is aware of the challenge that faces him, but he has to make quick decisions.

Per The Mirror, a lot of their incoming business depends on who is sold by the club.

Backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been pushing to leave, which would require a replacement.

Star winger Mo Salah is not expected to leave in this window, but Luis Diaz is being linked with clubs in Spain.

James McConnell and Bobby Clark may be sent out on loan, while the future of Darwin Nunez is up in the air.