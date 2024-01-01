Fenerbahce open Everton talks for Beto

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are eyeing a move for Everton star Beto this summer.

The striker only moved to the Premier League club last summer under boss Sean Dyche.

However, Fotomac states that talks are underway between the two clubs over a deal.

Beto is in line to move to Turkey, as manager Jose Mourinho wants him at Fener.

Everton were not eager to sell, but will recoup a big fee of €20 million for the striker.

The Toffees are likely to sign a replacement striker to ensure they have adequate cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.