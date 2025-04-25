Mourinho on potentially taking the Leeds United job: I'm ready to go

Legendary manager Jose Mourinho has been linked to the Leeds United job in recent weeks after their promotion to the Premier League.

The Fenerbahce head coach has already made his feelings clear on taking charge of Leeds as current boss Daniel Farke is facing an uncertain future despite helping the side return to the top division. Reports suggest that the club want a more experienced manager to take control of next season and Farke is not seen as Premier League quality.

Mourinho, meanwhile, claimed last year that he would like to return to English football to coach a club outside of the top-six as to avoid European competition.

"The best thing I have to do is when I leave Fener is that I go to a club that doesn’t play in UEFA competition," he said.

"So a club at the bottom in England who needs a coach in two years, I’m ready to go. I don’t want to speak anymore about it. I want to speak about the game."

However, he did reveal that he would struggle at a side who are tipped for relegation and suggested that any manager that tries to defy relegation is braver than him.

"I get upset, and I'm not in the period of my career to get upset. I'm in the period of my career to be happy all the time and at this moment playing in European competitions, I am getting upset all the time. But I'm not going to fight relegation. It's too hard! Honestly, I believe that has to be the hardest thing.

"It's more difficult than playing for titles. It has to be very hard emotionally, because it's something that changes lives. I think it's brave guys that do it."