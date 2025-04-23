Leeds could sack Farke just days after securing promotion back to the Premier League

Leeds United are considering sacking manager Daniel Farke despite securing a return to the Premier League this week.

As reported by MailOnline, Elland Road bosses do not see Farke as a the man to keep them in the Premier League next season and have major doubts as to whether he can steer them away from the relegation zone and a drop back down to the Championship, much like many newly promoted sides do.

The German manager sealed a dramatic return to the top flight as they thrashed Stoke City 6-0 at Elland Road but his record in the top flight is not something to be ignored. Across 49 matches in the Premier League with the Canaries, Farke won just six times which simply is not good enough for any promoted team.

Since joining Leeds in 2023, he has won 59 of his 102 matches in charge but with two games to spare and a points tally flirting with 100 it would seem ruthless to sack him after such an achievement. At his former side Norwich City, he led them to promotion twice but was sacked in 2019/20 after finishing bottom with 21 points.

Last season saw all three promoted teams suffer relegation for the first time since 1998 and the Leeds owners will be desperate to avoid the mistakes made by the likes of Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town who simply could not cut it at the highest level.