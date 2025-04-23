Mount on his Man Utd return: I need consistency, to be available for every single game

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has revealed how he desires consistent game time as he returns from injury in the final stages of the season.

The English midfielder made his first appearance for the club since December 2024 in his appearance against Nottingham Forest earlier this month after an extended spell in the medical room. The 26-year-old former Chelsea star is slowly being eased back into the side by manager Ruben Amorim as he tries to revive his career.

Mount spoke to the club website about his goals and how he wants to be available for every game until the end of the season as United try to climb into the top half of the table.

The 26-year-old midfielder returned from injury at the start of April as a substitute in defeat at Nottingham Forest, and has appeared in every game since.

Mount needs consistent game time

“100 per cent, I need consistency,” he said.

“I'm the first one to say I need consistent game time. From now until the end of the season, I want to be available for every single game. And hopefully that means we will be playing the final. As a group, that's our goal.

“We know that we need to be playing in that Europa League final and do the best we can in the Premier League and try to get as high as we can, and win games, but keep improving.

“We can see small improvements happen in every single game. We’ve had games we’ve lost but felt like we've managed them, controlled them, it just didn’t really click. That’s happened a few times. But that’s something we’re working and we focus in on.

“Everything else is slowly building up, but we just need to finish off that final pass, that final finish. So yeah, it's definitely positive. For me, being back now to the end of the season, that's all I’d wish for.”

Amorim's support means a lot

Amorim recent spoke about Mount and his desire to return to the pitch after a stop-start career in recent seasons, which has led many to forget about his impressive ability.

“You can look in his eyes (and see) that he wants this so bad.”

Mount responded by praising the support shown by Amorim and expressed how much his patience means to him after so many setbacks.

“It means a lot,” he admitted.

“He's the manager, so he can see my side and how eager I am to get back in and help the lads. Obviously being here every single game, watching the games at home and being in and around it, you want to get back as quickly as possible, but sometimes it's maybe just about holding it a little bit, giving it an extra week before you can fully push on.