Chido Obi reveals the advice Amorim has given him: He’s just told me to be humble

Chido Obi has enjoyed first-team exposure this season under manager Ruben Amorim who gave the teenager some important advice.

After making his fifth appearance for the club against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, 17 year old Chido Obi is set for more time in the first team in the final games of the season. This comes as Amorim is likely going to rotate his side in the final stages of the Europa League therefore opening up doors for academy players.

Speaking to the club website, the teenager revealed what advice Amorim has given to him as he continues to learn in amongst the first team.

“He’s just told me to be humble and keep working hard every day.

“And hopefully I get more opportunities soon. My Dad and my Mum always told me to be a good person and listen to my coaches because they want me to get better, so it’s good.

“I’ve learnt to be smart and to think quicker by training with the first team because the game is quicker compared to Academy football. It helps me a lot, training with them every day.”

Teammate Patrick Dorgu spoke about Obi in a recent interview and backed him to be a great striker for United in what is an exciting future for the club. Amorim’s advice is clearly paying off as he keeps his head done and works hard behind the scenes.

"I talk to Chido. I know him from Denmark," said Dorgu. "Our families used to go to church together, so I know him really well.

"I talked to him before he moved here. He has done really well. He has so much potential to be a great striker for United.

"We're both young but he's younger than me and he will be a great player for United in the future."