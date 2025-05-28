Mount insists: Man Utd players excited being part of Asian tour

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount insists he's happy to be part of their post-season tour of Asia.

United will earn almost £8m from games against the ASEAN Allstars in Malaysia tonight before meeting Hong Kong on Friday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mount told local reporters in Kuala Lumpur: "It was a quick turnaround, obviously straight on the plane after the game.

“We're all very excited to be over here, we don't get the opportunity to be over this side of the world and see our fans over here very often, so we obviously want to make the most of it.

“We got off the plane and there were hundreds of people waiting for us, to take pictures and welcome us to the country.

“So I'm very excited to be over here and obviously looking forward to the game tomorrow.”

Perform at our best

Mount insists he won't be going through the motions over the two games.

“As the gaffer said, any time you put on that shirt and you’re representing the club you want to perform to the best of your ability,” he added.

“We want to win the game and it's going to be a competitive game playing against the All-Stars, so we’re looking forward to it and we want to perform the best we can.”