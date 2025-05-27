Man United agree to pay Matheus Cunha's release clause

Man United have agreed to pay Matheus Cunha's £62.5 million release clause after failing to negotiate a different deal with current club Wolves.

Per The Athletic, Man United have agreed to pay Wolves the 26-year-old’s £62.5 million release clause after their first offer was turned down.

United had hoped to be able to pay the transfer fee over five years rather than the two specified in his contract, a notion that was swiftly rejected.

Cunha has now been granted permission by Wolves to travel to Carrington for his medical ahead of his move.

The Brazilian enjoyed the most prolific season of his career, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists in his 36 game across all competitions.

Ruben Amorim’s side are set to have a busy summer following their disastrous season with many players expected to leave and be replaced.