Enzo Maresca reveals Chelsea's stance on signing Jadon Sancho

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has admitted the club are yet to make a decision on whether they will sign Jadon Sancho on a permanent basis.

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea from Man United on loan last summer and has a £25 million obligation to buy in his contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

It has since been revealed that the West London club will be able to get out of said obligation for a fee of just £5 million.

Despite an impressive start, Sancho has failed to find any real for at Chelsea, scoring four goals and providing eight assists in his 40 games across all competitions.

Speaking ahead of the Europa Conference League final against Real Betis on Wednesday, Maresca revealed the club are yet to make a decision regarding his future.

Maresca said: "Tomorrow, we have the final and then in the next 24 or 48 hours we will talk about the future but no decision has been made on Jadon or any other player."