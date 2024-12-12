Motherwell talent Miller gets crucial advice from father as Liverpool target him

Motherwell talent Miller gets crucial advice from his father as Liverpool target him

Motherwell star Lennon Miller's dad claims that regular playing time is what he needs most.

The 18-year-old is a first-team regular for Scotland and has come on leaps and bounds in the past 18 months.

While he is being linked to top tier clubs such as Liverpool, his dad Lee is very cautious.

"My advice to Lennon is you need to be playing," the former Scottish international told The Warm-Up.

"His next move is so important to play and develop.

"He doesn’t want to go and play in the under-23s and build himself up, he’s a first-team player now. People are respecting him for that."