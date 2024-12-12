Southampton announce new back-of-shirt sponsorship deal with extra revenue set to come in

Southampton have announced that technology company Garmin is to become the club’s official partner for the rest of the season.

Garmin will become Southampton's first-ever back-of-shirt sponsor during the Carabao Cup competition next week as they prepare to face Liverpool in the quarter-finals. Garmin’s European headquarters is in Southampton and after the opening of their flagship store in the Westquay Shopping Centre it seems like a perfect match.

Greg Baker, chief revenue officer for Southampton is passionate about the deal and says it is an exciting new chapter for the club.

“We’re delighted to be working with Garmin once again, a real leader in fitness and GPS technology.

"Based in the same city but both recognised around the world, our shared values around innovation and high performance offers the perfect foundation for this partnership.

"This is an exciting new commercial opportunity for us, and we look forward to working with them throughout the season.”

Jon Oliver, managing director of UK and Ireland, also revealed his excitement for the project and cannot wait to see Garmin’s logo on the back of the shirt against Liverpool who are one of the best teams in the world at the moment.

“After an exciting run to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, we are looking forward to seeing the Garmin brand on the Southampton team’s shirts against Liverpool.

"We are passionate about supporting our customer’s health, fitness and wellbeing goals so to partner with Saints again is a natural fit for us. We are looking forward to working together for the rest of the season.”