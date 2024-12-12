Carragher maintains criticism of Salah over Liverpool contract claims

Carragher on Salah's deal at Liverpool: I think he should stay on the same amount of money

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has revealed his concerns about handing winger Mohamed Salah a new deal as his contract slowly runs down.

Salah’s tally this season reached 16 across all competitions, with a further 12 assists as he scored the only goal against Girona this week to hand Liverpool another 3 points and an extra week at the top of the Champions League table.

The Egyptian king is arguably the most important player at the club and without him Liverpool would not be challenging for any trophy this season. Despite this, Carragher spoke to Stick to Football podcast about his concerns with giving what he feels is a veteran player a new deal.

“I love Mo Salah, he's one of the best players in the world, but the reason I say this is because of his age. When you're on that type of money and you're talking about getting a raise – a raise isn't 10 or 20 grand a week.

“How many attackers do Real Madrid have, Barcelona are in dire straits financially, PSG are nowhere near the team Liverpool are – there are only four or five teams that can realistically win the Champions League and Liverpool are one of them.

“He will stay as I'm not sure there are too many options. He's not ready to go to Saudi (Arabia) – he can do that in three years' time. Salah is that driven as a footballer to win the record of most goals – or whatever that may be for Liverpool.”

Carragher says he is not happy with how Salah has handled the situation despite many fans suggesting he is trying to get a new deal with the club.

“Good luck to him, he deserves it, he's one of the best players in the world and should be paid that," the pundit continued, before calling out the player's lack of transparency over negotiations.

“But if you come out and say that the club haven't done this and the club haven't done that, then give us all (the story) and we can then we can decide (what side we're on).

“When you talk about letting a player get to this stage of their career, we all get to that stage when you're 32 or 33, and no one comes to you with 18 months to go talking about a new deal.

“My point is that we know they're in discussions, he did this two years ago where he tried to put pressure on the club.

“He's a world-renowned superstar and I'm desperate for him to stay, but I'm looking at it from the club's point of view where we don't know who's in the right or wrong.

If Salah is offered a new deal he would likely become the most paid player by some distance, Carragher believes this should not be the case despite the success the 32 year old has brought to the club.

“Me personally, I think he should stay on the same amount of money and give him a two-year deal. Now, the club might be offering him one year and he might want three – we don't know what it is. I've tried to get information from the club because I knew I'd be asked about it, but they're not giving anything away.”