Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Man Utd agree personal terms with Moroccan star
Juventus playmaker turns down Liverpool and prefers Man Utd
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho targets Man Utd defender Lindelof

Rabiot confirms Juventus split; Prem next?

Rabiot confirms Juventus split; Prem next?
Rabiot confirms Juventus split; Prem next?
Rabiot confirms Juventus split; Prem next?Action Plus
Adrien Rabiot has announced his departure from Juventus.

With his contract expiring at the end of last month, Rabiot has been weighing up his options.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Juve had hopes of Rabiot re-signing, but the France midfielder has now confirmed his exit.

He posted to social media: "After 5 seasons at Juventus, 5 years in Turin, I want to say farewell and thank you. All of you who have been there for me.

"The club and all the staff. And you fans, always close and very affectionate! Thank you for everything Juventus. Goodbye and Good luck.":

Rabiot has been linked with a move to England, where Manchester United, Newcastle and Liverpool all keen.

Mentions
Serie ARabiot AdrienJuventusLiverpoolManchester UnitedNewcastle UtdPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Rabiot favours Prem; Slot & Liverpool plan light touch; Fresh youth plans for Saudi Pro League
Rabiot now in contact with FIVE Premier League clubs
Juventus playmaker turns down Liverpool and prefers Man Utd