Rabiot confirms Juventus split; Prem next?

Adrien Rabiot has announced his departure from Juventus.

With his contract expiring at the end of last month, Rabiot has been weighing up his options.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juve had hopes of Rabiot re-signing, but the France midfielder has now confirmed his exit.

He posted to social media: "After 5 seasons at Juventus, 5 years in Turin, I want to say farewell and thank you. All of you who have been there for me.

"The club and all the staff. And you fans, always close and very affectionate! Thank you for everything Juventus. Goodbye and Good luck.":

Rabiot has been linked with a move to England, where Manchester United, Newcastle and Liverpool all keen.