Juventus playmaker turns down Liverpool and prefers Man Utd
Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has turned down a contract offer from Liverpool.

The Premier League giants were hoping to bring in the experienced midfielder, possibly to replace Wataru Endo.

The Japanese star is being linked with a move away, while new boss Arne Slot may fancy Rabiot’s ability to play within his intended style.

However, Tutto Juve states that Rabiot has turned down the offer as he has another preference.

The Frenchman would rather join Manchester United, who were linked with his signature over the past two summers.

The Red Devils are in the market for a midfielder, but have not made any offer to free agent Rabiot.

