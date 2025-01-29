Mosquera's agent confirms he is set to return to Villa from Real Union

Mosquera's agent confirms he is set to return to Villa after Real Union loan ends

Yeimar Mosquera is set to return to Aston Villa this month, as confirmed by his agent.

The defender has been representing Colombia under 20s at the South American U20 Championships and spent the first half of the season at Real Union.

With Villa's current defensive injuries, Mosquera's immediate future could be with the first team.

Mosquera's agent Socrates Valencia told Spanish press: “That is what is about to happen. We are focused on him continuing his good work, which he is doing at the Sudamericano.

“What is expected is that he can continue to grow, and that Aston Villa can define Yeimar’s future in the coming days.

“I have the good fortune to know him when he was 12 years old, he arrived at our school in the city of Pereira. Full of talent and capabilities and his mentality, since he arrived, we knew he was a boy who competed to win.”