Aston Villa close to accepting Al-Nassr Duran bid

Aston Villa are reportedly set to accept a £59 million bid from Al-Nassr for forward Jhon Duran.

The Colombian striker has been linked to Arsenal and Chelsea this month.

Villa rejected two bids from West Ham, with the second just short of Al-Nassr's offer.

According to L'Equipe, Duran is close to joining Cristiano Ronaldo's side, having agreed personal terms.

PSG were also interested, but Al-Nassr's financial package is superior.

Despite starting only four Premier League games this season, Duran has scored 12 times in 28 appearances.