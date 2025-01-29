Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba drops big hint over next club move
Lecce wing-back Dorgu makes clear Man Utd hopes online
Real Madrid prepared to swap key player for Chelsea's Fernandez this week
Real Madrid open door to SPL talks over Vini Jr sale with €1.3bn package drawn up

Aston Villa close to accepting Al-Nassr Duran bid

Ansser Sadiq
Aston Villa close to accepting Al-Nassr Duran bid
Aston Villa close to accepting Al-Nassr Duran bidSaudi Arabia 2034
Aston Villa are reportedly set to accept a £59 million bid from Al-Nassr for forward Jhon Duran. 

The Colombian striker has been linked to Arsenal and Chelsea this month. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Villa rejected two bids from West Ham, with the second just short of Al-Nassr's offer. 

According to L'Equipe, Duran is close to joining Cristiano Ronaldo's side, having agreed personal terms. 

PSG were also interested, but Al-Nassr's financial package is superior. 

Despite starting only four Premier League games this season, Duran has scored 12 times in 28 appearances.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDuran JhonAl NassrAston VillaSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Roma threaten Al Nassr plans for Man Utd midfielder Casemiro
Al Nassr go cold on Liverpool striker Nunez; turn to Boniface
Man Utd set to offload Casemiro with Ronaldo keen on Al-Nassr reunion