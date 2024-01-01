Morton ready to play anywhere for Liverpool under Slot

Tyler Morton is desperate to find his place at Liverpool.

The midfielder is waiting for a first senior start under Reds manager Arne Slot.

“I’m proud of what I’ve achieved so far but I don’t really ever think about the past,” he told the LFC matchday programme.

“I’m thinking about what I can do next and the steps I can make and at this club you can make serious steps.

“I love healthy competition and it’s more than healthy here. There are some incredible footballers as it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world and it’s an absolute pleasure to be here.

“I fight and compete every day to make sure that I’m prepared for whenever I get the call-up and I’m ready for whatever happens next.”

On Slot, he continued: “It’s been good. It’s been very different in a lot of ways really but in a lot of good ways.

“The manager has come in and tactically stamped his authority hugely. I think that’s a massive credit to him and his coaching staff.

“For myself, it’s been a massive learning period and a period in which I’ve had to be really patient and wait for that chance to come, but I’ve been really working hard on myself.

“To be a Liverpool footballer you’ve got to be able to do a lot of things and for me that means playing both midfield positions as the six and the eight who drops deeper to help the number six. I’ve been learning both positions and the manager’s been testing me and putting me in positions where I need to get better, which is only going to help me.

“That number eight is the position that I always played when I was younger, before I came into professional football. I used to be a box-to-box eight, defending and then getting into the box to score goals and create.

“The manager’s changed my game really well and he’s helping to develop me in situations that I probably wouldn’t have had the chance to be in when I was playing in just the six role.

“I’ve found it tough at times being on the bench or not being on the bench but I feel that my head is really screwed on so I’m working on what I can do and giving everything I can to be available to play.”