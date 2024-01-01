Ex-Everton attacker admits he'd join Slot's Liverpool

Girona winger Arnaut Danjuma says he'd be open to a move to Liverpool.

Danjuma has spent time at Everton and is currently on-loan at Girona from Villareal. He admits he came close to joining Liverpool manager Arne Slot in the past at Feyenoord.

He told De Voetbalkantine: "I have always had interest from Dutch clubs here and there, yes.

"But this year it has mainly been other clubs. The year before, Feyenoord had shown a bit more interest in me. That was mainly when Arne Slot was the coach there. I considered it at the time and spoke to Slot. I am a fan of his style of play and have a lot of confidence in him as a coach. But I thought at the time that it was not the right step for me. I think Girona is also a good step now, which suits my career."

He added: "As a player you have to be ambitious and if a big club comes, you should always consider it. I think there will be few people at the table who will say no to Liverpool."