Van Dijk details Liverpool shift under Slot

Captain Virgil van Dijk has highlighted the twin priorities guiding Liverpool's revamped strategy with new manager Arne Slot.

Even without displaying their top form, Liverpool secured a victory in their Premier League match against Wolves at Molineux.

The Reds were worthy winners, finishing with a score of 2-1, which could have been more.

Post-game, Skipper Virgil van Dijk said: “The whole dynamic of the club hasn’t changed. But there is a new manager with different principles and values.

“Not that they differ much from Jurgen but he has his own way. I think the transition has been quite smooth. We are still learning.

“In possession, we are trying to find different ways to hurt opponents. Opponents always have a plan about us, whether they press with two strikers, three strikers, not at all. We have to sort it on the pitch with what he prepares us for. It’s an interesting challenge.

“It’s all about how we can hurt teams - and not get hurt as much.”