Liverpool youngster Doak delighted with Middlesbrough strike

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak scored his first goal at senior level this weekend.

The attacker was at his finest as he set Middlesbrough on their way to a 2-0 win over Stoke City.

The Riverside club, managed by Michael Carrick, are pushing for promotion this term.

The 18-year-old Liverpool loanee got to shine on his full debut for Boro, with fans hoping there is a lot more to come.

“It was great,” Doak told Boro Live.

“Obviously after missing a good bit of last season it’s good to get a start in the league and scoring my first goal at home, there’s not a better feeling.”

