STAY OUT! Ineos BAN Sir Alex from Man Utd dressing room

Legendary former boss Sir Alex Ferguson and the Manchester United football board have been banned from the dressing room.

Ferguson and others on the club’s honorary footballing board will be keeping their distance from the players.Per The Mail, the move is part of a drive from INEOS to revamp the first team this season and beyond.

However, the move is breaking a tradition that stretches back to the days of Sir Matt Busby. 

Ferguson, who won 38 trophies in 26 years, has also been stripped of his ambassadorial title.

The 82-year-old has been getting paid £2.16 million a year for his services over the past decade.

