Man Utd fullback situation gets worse
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is expected to have no fit left-backs this weekend.

The Red Devils take on Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday after the international break.

With Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Noussair Mazraoui all out, United are in big trouble.

The Red Devils do have a few options to shuffle their pack in this circumstance.

Lisandro Martinez could play left back, with Diogo Dalot on the right.

Dalot could also go on the left, with Victor Lindelof or Jonny Evans coming in at right back.

