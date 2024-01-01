Man Utd face fresh Jan call for Antony

Tribal Football
Manchester United are happy to let winger Antony go out on loan this winter.

The Brazilian has fallen completely out of favor with manager Erik ten Hag this term.Per The Mail, United believe Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo will get more game time this term.

Antony does have until the midseason point to show that he can still be valuable to United.

However, the £86 million signing from the summer of 2022 has a great deal to prove.

Antony had a very poor season last term, taking until the second half of the campaign to get his first goal of the season.

