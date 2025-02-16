Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Osasuna, Vini Jr offers and Saudi threat
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Man City boss Guardiola delivers Haaland injury update
Man Utd boss Amorim confirms Obi training with senior squad

Moorhouse in Man Utd traveling squad for Spurs clash

Paul Vegas
Moorhouse in Man Utd traveling squad for Spurs clash
Moorhouse in Man Utd traveling squad for Spurs clashTribalfootball
Jack Moorhouse is in Manchester United's squad for today's clash at Tottenham.

The midfielder travelled with the squad, though there's no guarantee he will make the final matchday line-up.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 19 year-old has successfully returned from long-term injury this season and quickly impressed with the U21s.

He has scored three goals in seven games so far.

Moorhouse was called up to senior training last week and manager Ruben Amorim saw enough to take him to London today.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueMoorhouse JackManchester UnitedTottenham
Related Articles
Man Utd prep for Spurs clash thrown into chaos
Tottenham boss Postecoglou ready to field Vicario against Man Utd
Man Utd boss Amorim: I'm under greater pressure than Ange