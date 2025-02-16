Moorhouse in Man Utd traveling squad for Spurs clash

Jack Moorhouse is in Manchester United's squad for today's clash at Tottenham.

The midfielder travelled with the squad, though there's no guarantee he will make the final matchday line-up.

The 19 year-old has successfully returned from long-term injury this season and quickly impressed with the U21s.

He has scored three goals in seven games so far.

Moorhouse was called up to senior training last week and manager Ruben Amorim saw enough to take him to London today.