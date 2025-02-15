Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward
Grealish "worse for wear" as he confronts photographers after partying two days following Man City defeat
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Man Utd boss Amorim: We need to sell

Tottenham boss Postecoglou ready to field Vicario against Man Utd

Paul Vegas
Tottenham boss Postecoglou ready to field Vicario against Man Utd
Tottenham boss Postecoglou ready to field Vicario against Man UtdTribalfootball
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says Guglielmo Vicario could be back for tomorrow's clash with Manchester United.

The Italy goalkeeper broke his ankle in November, but he is now set to start tomorrow night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Postecoglou said, "For the past 10 days he has been integrated back into the team and fully participates in the training.

"So he is a good place and that means he is available to us."

Postecoglou is expected to go with Vicario ahead of January signing Antonin Kinsky.

Mentions
Premier LeagueVicario GuglielmoManchester UnitedTottenham
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Amorim: I'm under greater pressure than Ange
Lille midfielder Bentaleb: Eriksen chat helped me with heart recovery
Three huge talking points ahead of the Premier League weekend