Tottenham boss Postecoglou ready to field Vicario against Man Utd

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says Guglielmo Vicario could be back for tomorrow's clash with Manchester United.

The Italy goalkeeper broke his ankle in November, but he is now set to start tomorrow night.

Postecoglou said, "For the past 10 days he has been integrated back into the team and fully participates in the training.

"So he is a good place and that means he is available to us."

Postecoglou is expected to go with Vicario ahead of January signing Antonin Kinsky.