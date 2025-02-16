Man Utd prep for Spurs clash thrown into chaos

Manchester United's preparations for tonight's clash at Tottenham were thrown into chaos.

United had planned to travel to London by train, but were forced to go by bus due to rail issues.

The Daily Mail says train lines were affected by a fault with the signalling system between Rugby and Milton Keynes.

The trip via rail would take two-and-a-half hours, however by bus it took United over four hours to reach the capital.

United's coach trip began yesterday, with an overnight stay planned in London ahead of their clash at 5:30pm at Tottenham Hotspur stadium.