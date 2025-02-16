Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Osasuna, Vini Jr offers and Saudi threat
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Man City boss Guardiola delivers Haaland injury update
Man Utd boss Amorim confirms Obi training with senior squad

Man Utd prep for Spurs clash thrown into chaos

Paul Vegas
Man Utd prep for Spurs clash thrown into chaos
Man Utd prep for Spurs clash thrown into chaosAction Plus
Manchester United's preparations for tonight's clash at Tottenham were thrown into chaos.

United had planned to travel to London by train, but were forced to go by bus due to rail issues.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Daily Mail says train lines were affected by a fault with the signalling system between Rugby and Milton Keynes.

The trip via rail would take two-and-a-half hours, however by bus it took United over four hours to reach the capital.

United's coach trip began yesterday, with an overnight stay planned in London ahead of their clash at 5:30pm at Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedTottenham
Related Articles
Tottenham boss Postecoglou ready to field Vicario against Man Utd
Man Utd boss Amorim: I'm under greater pressure than Ange
Lille midfielder Bentaleb: Eriksen chat helped me with heart recovery