Man Utd boss Amorim: I'm under greater pressure than Ange

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim insists he is facing greater demands than Tottenham counterpart Ange Postecoglou.

Both managers are under pressure ahead of Sunday's clash.

But Amorim said: "I'm a big fan of Ange Postecoglou. I'm from a different culture.

"I'm Portuguese and all Portuguese coaches know how to adapt. I'm sure I will too. The simple thing is that at the moment I use a system because I believe that if you work on that system you can play with different modules at the same time.

"This is my idea. But we're not winning games and I understand the connection between me and Ange, we have the same problems. In my opinion, with all due respect, I'm at a bigger club, with more pressure."

