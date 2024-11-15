Monchi opens up on Villa's transfer policies which had led them to huge success

Aston Villa president of football operations Monchi has opened up about the club’s transfer process.

Monchi has not hidden the fact that Villa have to sell players from time to time to balance the books.

Premier League PSR means that they cannot go over a certain amount of losses over a three-year cycle.

“I plan the transfer market with a scouting department and a data department. Data is important but not infallible," Monchi told Ole.

"We have to shorten the time taken to make decisions and reduce the margin of error. We oversee approximately 32 championships divided into three levels (class A, B and C). Argentina is class A.

“The coach chooses the profiles he needs, not the names. We select a list, we refine it to around 15 players and at that stage I sit down with Emery and we choose four or five. With those I start to negotiate to see conditions, salary, possibility of leaving, etc. From there the chosen one finally comes out.

“Money opens up opportunities but it doesn’t bring you success. Aston Villa have invested a lot but they are also one of the biggest earners. We reinvested what we had generated, but we are still a long way from the clubs that dominate English football.”