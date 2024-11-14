Man Utd starlet Amass wanted by Villa in huge summer move

Manchester United defender Harry Amass could be a target for Aston Villa this winter.

The Midlands club are taking a strong look at the 17-year-old as a possible new arrival.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per TEAMtalk, Villa are aware that he is on the fringes of getting United first team game time.

He is under contract until 2027, which means United do have all the leverage for the moment.

However, Amass may even ask to leave in the summer if he does not get any game time between now and then end of the season.

If he does become available, Unai Emery’s team are serious about bringing him to Villa Park.