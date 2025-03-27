Aston Villa chief Monchi reveals interest in Arda Guler

Aston Villa sporting director Monchi has revealed he is interested in bringing Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has struggled for regular first-team football with the Spanish giants, but has recently shut down rumours linking him with a move away.

Monchi appears determined to change the attacking midfielder’s mind, however, telling Marca that Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Guler.

Monchi said: "I know him well because he's a player whose career in Turkey was followed by every sporting director.

"He's a player who met a number of requirements and could be attractive to Aston Villa because we were looking for that position.

"It's not the same position as Marco Asensio, but we're more or less looking for that profile between the lines who can play as a 10 and who can even play on the outside while coming in.

"Personally, I think he's a player with very good technical skills, and I also think he has personality; he shows it when he plays for the national team. There, he takes on roles that aren't associated with his age."

Villa remain in contention to qualifiy for Champions League football for the second consecutive season, sitting in ninth with 45 points from their 29 games, just four off Chelsea in fourth.