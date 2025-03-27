Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Aston Villa chief Monchi: I'll be watching El Gran Derbi
Aston Villa chief Monchi says he still feels close ties with Sevilla.

While his second departure was difficult, Monchi is adamant Sevilla remains the first result he seeks.

In the week of the El Gran Derbi against Real Betis, he told Marca:  "If I'm honest, my Sevilla past and my Sevilla-ism doesn't allow me to be on the sidelines of a week like the one leading up to the derby, which is the professional side and makes me think a lot about Sunday, because we have a lot at stake here at Aston Villa with the FA Cup quarter-finals against Preston and we have the possibility of playing in the semi-finals and going to Wembley.

"If I'm honest, and I'm sure Sevilla fans will understand, my mind is on Sunday at 1:30. After that game, if all goes well, I'll be focused on the derby.

"My nervousness, my tingling, is on the FA Cup because that's where I'm working and doing what I owe myself, although I'm not on the sidelines of what's happening in Seville."

