Alan Hutton exclusive: Monchi pulled off best transfer window in Villa history

Former Aston Villa fullback Alan Hutton says the club's transfers chief Monchi deserves recognition for their success over the past year.

Hutton says the January transfer window was the best the club has managed - thanks to Monchi's work.

He told Tribalfootball.com: "100%.

"It just shows you where they’re at at this moment in time. Donyell Malen is brought in and gets left out of the European squad. Can you imagine how he must have been feeling during that conversation?

"But, for a manager and a sporting director, it has to be key that they get on. If you’re in a situation where you don’t get on with the other person, how can you move forward? How can you move the club forward?

"Unai Emery has worked with him (Monchi) before; they understand each other, they know what kind of player they’re looking for, and I think that always helps. You look at Sevilla and the teams they had there and what they did there together, you just have to look at the record to see how good they are."

Monchi oversaw the arrivals of Marcus Rashford, Malen, Marco Asensio, Axel Disasi and Andres Garcia during the winter market.

Hutton continued, "I thought January was outstanding. The boys who have come in have pushed the club forward, and that’s probably what they needed. We talked about the Champions League, and the spark you need upfront to beat teams.

"They’ve got PSG next, which is going to be difficult, and you’re going to need these guys."

