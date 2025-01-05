Coventry boss Lampard in talks with Crystal Palace defender Holding

Coventry City boss Frank Lampard is in talks with Crystal Palace defender Rob Holding.

The Sun says Lampard is trying to persuade Holding about dropping into the Championship this month.

The former Arsenal defender has never played for Palace in the Premier League and been frozen out by manager Oliver Glasner this season.

Holding is currently training with the U21s and being urged to find a new club by Palace management.

Lampard is hoping to take Holding in an initial loan deal from the Eagles.