Nottingham Forest centre-half Andrew Omobamidele is set to be on the move this month.

Omobamidele is the subject of transfer talks with Leeds United, says The Sun.

Championship rivals Sheffield United are also keen on the Republic of Ireland international.

Both clubs are interested in setting up an initial loan arrangement with Forest.

The Prem high-flyers will seek £10m in the summer to sell Omobamidele.