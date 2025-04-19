Monaco coach Hutter declares PSG, Man City target Akliouche "ready for next step"

AS Monaco coach Adi Hutter admits Maghnes Akliouche could be on the move this summer.

The talented winger is being tracked by PSG and Manchester City this season.

And Hutter admits he could be leaving, telling L'Equipe: “He is already playing at a top club. We are all happy with what he has done over the last two years.

“He made a big, big step in the right direction. I can imagine that the club is receiving some offers from him.

“He is 23, and I don’t see many players with the same skills as Akliouche. When you ask me, he is ready to make the next step. We will see what happens with Maghnes.”

He added: “We are proud that we brought a young player from the academy to become a performance player at the club and then to maybe become a top top player at a top top club.”