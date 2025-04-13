Man Utd ready to try again for Lyon star Cherki

Tribal Football
Mourad ALLILI / Sipa Press / Profimedia
Manchester United are interested in Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki.

Cherki produced a goalscoring performance for Lyon in Thursday's 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the first-leg of their Europa League quarterfinal.

The Mirror says United are lining up a summer move for the attacking midfielder, who came close to moving to Old Trafford at 16.

Cherki visited United's Carrington complex and held talks about joining the academy before turning the down.

Now United are ready to try again for the youngster, with claims they're leading the race for his signature, despite rival interest from PSG.

